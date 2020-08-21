Ingram Micro adds UC vendor Yealink

Unified communications vendor Yealink has appointed Ingram Micro as its new Australian distributor.

China-headquartered Yealink offers a range of video conferencing, voice communications and collaboration solutions, including some Microsoft Teams-certified devices.

Ingram Micro becomes the company's fifth distributor behind Alloy Computer Products, BlueChip Infotech, CommsPlus Distribution and Mia Distribution.

The vendor's products can be combined with complimentary vendors which provide commercial displays, smart signage and interactive touch devices like Samsung.

Ingram Micro general manager for specialty vendor management David Sorrell said, “Workplaces today have been transformed. The way people work has become more flexible and dynamic, thereby requiring the right technologies to improve business communications and collaborations.”

Microsoft Teams Devices partner director Ilya Bukshteyn said, “Yealink’s Certified for Microsoft Teams devices and Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions provide our customers with a portfolio of device solutions for every user and scenario.”