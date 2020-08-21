Ingram Micro adds UC vendor Yealink

By on
Ingram Micro adds UC vendor Yealink

Unified communications vendor Yealink has appointed Ingram Micro as its new Australian distributor.

China-headquartered Yealink offers a range of video conferencing, voice communications and collaboration solutions, including some Microsoft Teams-certified devices.

Ingram Micro becomes the company's fifth distributor behind Alloy Computer Products, BlueChip Infotech, CommsPlus Distribution and Mia Distribution.

The vendor's products can be combined with complimentary vendors which provide commercial displays, smart signage and interactive touch devices like Samsung.

Ingram Micro general manager for specialty vendor management David Sorrell said, “Workplaces today have been transformed. The way people work has become more flexible and dynamic, thereby requiring the right technologies to improve business communications and collaborations.”

Microsoft Teams Devices partner director Ilya Bukshteyn said, “Yealink’s Certified for Microsoft Teams devices and Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions provide our customers with a portfolio of device solutions for every user and scenario.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution ingram micro yealink

Most Read Articles

Cognizant names PwC exec as ANZ boss

Cognizant names PwC exec as ANZ boss
Officeworks distribution centre staff to go on strike next week

Officeworks distribution centre staff to go on strike next week
BlackBerry partner ONGC bolsters security services

BlackBerry partner ONGC bolsters security services
What you need to know about VMware's and Dell's layoffs

What you need to know about VMware's and Dell's layoffs
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?