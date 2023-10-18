Ingram Micro and Microsoft team to help ANZ not-for-profits digitally transform

Ingram Micro and Microsoft have launched a joint initiative which aims to deliver technology solutions for the not-for-profit (NFP) sectors in Australia and New Zealand at discounted prices and in some cases, for free.

Their IMpact Program also provides assistance for cyber security and the implementation of the new technologies.

It is particularly designed to assist organisations working with indigenous communities, aged care, and to deliver education to students in rural and remote areas, but it is open to all NFPs as well.

Microsoft offers available at discounted rates or for free for NFP digital transformation in Australia and New Zealand include Microsoft 365 productivity suite components such as Teams, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint.

There is also infrastructure support through Microsoft's Azure cloud to NFPs.

BizApps, which includes Microsoft Dynamics, Business Central and PowerApps, are also part of the IMpact Program.

Ingram Micro said the IMpact Program is part of the distributor's environmental, social and governance efforts.

“For Ingram Micro, good business means doing good for our communities, which embodies Responsibility, one of the tenets of our success,” said Adam Smith, general manager of Ingram Micro’s software-as-a-service business.



“We recognise the role that we play in the larger ecosystem and strive to not only be a good corporate citizen, but a community partner and advocate," Smith said.

"We implement this through philanthropic donations, matching gift programs, sponsorships, volunteerism, active participation in community events, monetary and in-kind donations, and representation on the boards of non-profit organisations,” Smith added.

“For the NFP sector, technology can be truly transformative, allowing them to better carry out their mission of helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community."

"By partnering with Microsoft, the IMpact Program delivers the tools the NFP sector needs to do their vital work," Smith said.

Microsoft ANZ's channel partner director Matt Bostwick said that giving back to the communities it is part of is a priority for the tech giant.

"Microsoft’s technology for social impact program is part of our commitment to delivering relevant, affordable and innovative solutions to help non-profits tackle the world’s biggest challenges," Bostwick said.