Ingram Micro ANZ taps internal talent pool to lead local cloud business

Technology distributor Ingram Micro has completed its search for a new ANZ cloud boss, promoting Trent Gomersall out of its IBM business.

Gomersall will succeed Lee Welch who vacated his post in April to take up an APAC role based in Singapore.

His main task will be to oversee Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace in ANZ which is the largest growing such business unit for the distributor outside the US. He joins the Ingram Micro executive team in ANZ and reports to local boss Tim Ament.

“The transition from on-premises technology to cloud services is accelerating at a rapid rate,” Gomersall said.

“We are seeing an increasing range of really clever solutions to help Australian businesses be more innovative, competitive and secure at the same time. For those solution partners it also provides them the ability for them to scale into new markets which is exciting.

“Our team of architects and business development managers contribute deep knowledge and vendor expertise which is paramount to our partners in today's world.



“With that being said, our mission is to help our resellers make informed decisions around the different technologies available, and deliver great results to their clients with their journey to cloud.”