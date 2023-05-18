Ingram Micro awards ANZ partners

Ingram Micro has awarded six ANZ partners at its Global Cloud and Innovation Summit (GCIS) this week in Las Vegas.

Four Aussie partners and two individuals received awards at the event.

QLD MSP Alliance Business Technologies won the Ingram Micro Growth Partner of the Year Award, recognised for its exponential growth in 2022 and its commitment to leveraging Ingram Micro features.

“What an honour to be acknowledged for the strong business growth and the solutions we are providing, especially with Microsoft Azure,” Alliance Business Technologies Troy Radloff said.

Sydney-based IT services provider Fuse Technology was honoured as Ingram Micro’s APAC Solution Partner of the Year for achieving outstanding results for their customers through high impact solutions and services with Ingram Micro.

“Building on our recognition as Ingram Micro's Cloud Partner of the Year in 2022, we are humbled and proud of this achievement, which reflects our unwavering focus and expertise in the Microsoft stack, and our dedication in delivering value to our customers,” Fuse Technology managing director Chuong Mai-Viet said.

Sydney MSP Precision IT was awarded Ingram Micro’s Breakthrough Partner of the Year award, recognised for expanding its partnership with Ingram Micro and achieving new growth and breakthrough success in 2022.

“Our robust relationship with Ingram Micro is marked by consistent and effective communication at all levels and ensuring our cultures and goals are aligned,” Precision IT general manager Luke Bradley.

“Our collaborative, transparent and outcome-focused relationship is a testament to our mutual success and a big factor in winning this award.”

Sydney IT services provider Platinum Technology took home the Ingram Micro Reseller Partner of the Year for the APAC region, which recognised partners who saw outstanding success and quantifiable business growth in 2022.

The company’s co-founder and director of sales and operations Joseph Girgis said the company is “thrilled to be recognised” by Ingram Micro.

“We are both aligned in striving to help organisations use the cloud to transform their businesses."

"This award recognises the very strong growth rate that we have experienced and the extremely high net retention rate of our clients."

"We value our partners, and our business is focused on meeting the IT needs of mid-market and large enterprises.”

Aussie IT consultancy SOCO’s Natasha Reynolds won the Ingram Micro’s Women in Tech: Community Ally Award.

“I am really proud to not only win this Ingram Micro award for myself, but for SOCO too, who have really championed my efforts to lead the way for women in tech at our company,” Reynolds said.

Melbourne MSP Cloud Made Simple’s Deepti Morjaria was awarded Ingram Micro’s Women in Tech: Female Leader of the Year Award.

Ingram Micro said Morjaria was awarded as she is a leader in technology who promotes diversity and inclusion in the workplace, supports and mentor’s women in tech, and creates a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Ingram Micro director, cloud ANZ, hybrid business applications and cyber security Trent Gomersall said “we are so proud of the recognition our partners received at the GCIS Summit.”

“To have a record-high six award winners across the different categories is a true testament to the quality of partnerships we have at Ingram Micro ANZ.”