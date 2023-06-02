Ingram Micro becomes first APJC Cisco Distributor to achieve the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation-CESS certification across the region

Ingram Micro becomes first APJC Cisco Distributor to achieve the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation-CESS certification across the region

Ingram Micro has become the first Cisco Distributor in Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China to earn the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation-CESS certification across the region.

This means it can now help Cisco Partners gain the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation, which unlocks a Cisco Takeback Incentive of up to seven per cent additional discount and free takeback services for all displaced customer hardware on registered takeback deals.

Ingram Micro Director ASG, Specialty and Commercial, Hope McGarry, talked up the benefits for partners. “In the current business environment, it comes as no surprise that our partners and customers also recognise its significance,” she said.

Greater levels of sustainability can “yield concrete outcomes for our partners such as heightened sales, enhanced brand reputation, and reduced energy expenses,” according to McGarry.

Ingram Micro has also signed the Cisco Sustainability Pledge, which supports a commitment made by Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins to have 100 percent product return on end-of-use hardware.

The pledge also involves educating current and potential partners and customers about circular economy and environmental sustainability principles.

Singing the pledge also means Ingram Micro commits to help partners and customers identify ways to incorporate environmental sustainability practices into their business.

The pledge also involves supporting employee volunteer work to non-profits “striving to build a healthier ecosystem or research initiatives for furthering environmental sustainability goals and efforts.”

Additionally, it involves supporting Cisco’s environmental sustainability goals, including Cisco’s aim to reach net zero across global Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2040.

Cisco announced its first Environmental Sustainability Specialisation for partners in 2022.

