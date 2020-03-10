Ingram Micro brings Dropbox-owned HelloSign to channel

Ingram Micro is bringing Dropbox-owned eSignature platform HelloSign to its cloud marketplace.

HelloSign allows users to electronically request and sign documents with legally valid signatures, competing with the likes of DocuSign.

Ingram’s director of cloud services for ANZ Lee Welch said HelloSign caters to all sorts of customers from SMEs up to the enterprise.

“We have had a long and successful relationship with this company across both the Australian and New Zealand markets, so it is fantastic that we can now make HelloSign available via our Cloud Marketplace,” said Welch.

“It integrates seamlessly with cloud-based applications and platforms, including Salesforce, Dynamics and Office 365. In addition, it has a straightforward API, making it very developer friendly. We are pleased to be able to bring this offering to our channel partners, as we believe it is a product that resellers will find extremely easy to integrate into their existing offering.”

Dropbox selected Ingram Micro as its first distributor in Australia back in April 2016 off the back of a global deal between the two to distribute Dropbox for Business licenses.

HelloSign’s ANZ head of channel Ewan Reid added: “We’ve had great success working with resellers, because of our focus on providing an amazing user experience that extends to the channel community. We put a lot of emphasis on ensuring that onboarding is fast and easy. We also believe in transparent pricing, so there will be no surprising price hikes, and no usage caps.”

Ingram will also offer sales and marketing support for HelloSign from its Marketing Hub.

Dropbox acquired HelloSign in January 2019.