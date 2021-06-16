Ingram Micro brings Veeam to its ANZ Cloud Marketplace

Ingram Micro has added backup-as-a-service provider Veeam Software to its cloud marketplace in Australia and New Zealand.

The distie has had Veeam on its books for 12 years and is now making Veeam’s two biggest products, Backup for Office 365 and Backup Essentials Universal License, available through its online platform.

This will mean partners have simplified access to the products with procurement, provisioning, billing, maintenance, and support through a single panel.

“We are excited to take Veeam, our trusted partner of over a decade, on the journey to the cloud marketplace with us. Just as Veeam’s solutions have continued to innovate over the years, Ingram Micro aims to reach new channel partners through an equally innovative distribution platform,” Ingram Micro Australia cloud services director Trent Gomersall said.

“Adding Veeam to the Ingram Micro solution set delivers an immediate and powerful advantage to our resellers, providing access to one of the leaders in Backup solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection.”

The products will also be available to Ingram partners in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia later this year.

“We are thrilled to bring two of our core backup solutions to Ingram Micro’s cloud marketplace, and look forward to expanding our reach to more partners than ever before with the help of Ingram Micro’s extensive and knowledgeable reseller team,” Veeam APJ channels, cloud and service provider senior director Belinda Jurisic said.

“Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 enables local businesses to eliminate the risk of losing access and control over their Office 365 data so that their information is always protected and accessible.

“To complement this, businesses can also purchase Veeam Universal License (VUL), a simple, flexible ‘per workload’ license for protecting all workloads across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”