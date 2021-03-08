Ingram Micro Cloud adds Crossware, BeeCastle, CyGlass and airSlate to Marketplace

Ingram Micro Cloud has signed four new vendors to join its Cloud Marketplace, bumping its vendor list to 36.

The distributor signed email signature management vendor Crossware, analytics software vendor BeeCastle, network security vendor CyGlass and e-signature solutions vendor airSlate.

The vendors add to the 32 already listed on Cloud Marketplace. Ingram Micro Cloud Australia director Trent Gomersall said the introduction of every new vendor enhances the Cloud Marketplace's value proposition.

“With the rapid shift to cloud, resellers benefit from a single source for all their solutions, with simplified design, provisioning, deployment, billing, and management,” Gomersall said.

Crossware’s main offering Mail Signature allows companies to create personalised but also compliant email signatures, with integrations that include Microsoft 365. The vendor said joining Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is “a strategic move” to boost its current market position.

CyGlass provides Network Defense as a Service (NDaaS), providing small and medium organisations advanced cyber security technology which baselines IT activity and detects anomalies.

“The combination of our NDaaS solution with Ingram Micro Cloud’s proven route to market goes far in supporting small to mid-sized IT and security teams in the ANZ market,” CyGlass president Ed Jackowiak said.

“Protecting networks against cyber-attack can be critical to survival; we look forward to working with Ingram Micro Cloud on that mission.”

No-code business automation solutions company airSlate helps simplify signing and management of documents online through its signNow platform. Its integrations include Google, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, NetSuite, Salesforce and more.

BeeCastle uses data from Microsoft 365 and Connectwise to identify at-risk customers, cross sell/upsell opportunities & produce activity dashboards to enable a data driven approach to sales and account management.

BeeCastle chief executive Tom Hilton said the solution can help resellers through automated, advanced dashboards for end-customers, and also be used internally to bring structure to their sales teams.

“We have seen a lot of success with Manager Service Providers who use BeeCastle with ConnectWise for a 360 view of client relationships and drive strategy within sales teams,” Hilton said. “MSP sales leaders now have the data they need automated to retain and grow key accounts, incentivise prospecting and objectively measure their team’s progress.”