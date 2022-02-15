Ingram Micro Cloud adds public sector tech from AWS

Ingram Micro has expanded its distribution agreement with cloud giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) to include offerings for government, health and education, research and not-for-profits.

The distributor has been added to AWS staple of public sector distributors, which includes Nextgen, Tech Data and Westcon.

The offerings are available through Ingram Micro’s cloud platform. Ingram Micro Cloud is also an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and offers local support, dedicated customer success managers and AWS specialists, including more than 30 solution architects and senior consultants providing white labelled professional services.

Ingram Micro Cloud Australia director Trent Gomersall said in a statement that cloud solutions increasingly displace costly and inflexible on-premises application deployments and that resellers have “an opportunity to stake their claim by delivering software as a service from a world-leading vendor”.

“AWS pioneered the as a service model for infrastructure, platform and applications. With this announcement, our resellers are equipped with a powerful value proposition for their public sector clients which helps advance digital transformation programmes and goals.”

The hyper scale cloud provider’s local head of strategic partnerships Gavin Douglas said, “Globally and in the Australasian region, Ingram Micro has pioneered the role of distribution for cloud applications and services.

“AWS has a continual focus on creating solutions powering better organisational performance; combined with quality distribution, our solutions reach end-users faster and more efficiently thanks to the work of well-supported resellers.”

Ingram’s IaaS lead Phil Duke said bringing together the distributor’s cloud with the offerings of vendors like AWS delivered “cumulative value”.

“While AWS’ cloud is designed to provide easy access to applications and other services, Ingram Micro Cloud is designed to create efficiency and convenience specifically for the business operations of our resellers.”

Ingram said partners that transact will get access to AWS sales and technical enablement, including certifications as well as marketing specialists.

Partners will get access to Ingram’s Reserved Instance program which the distributor said would provide the opportunity for partners to drive greater profitability while optimising AWS investments for end users.

In addition, the distributor is offering free access to the full version of its CloudCheckr tool for optimising AWS environments and the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace which can also be white labelled. The platform consolidates purchasing and automates provisioning across multiple cloud vendors.

CRN contacted AWS for comment but the company did not respond by time of publication.

