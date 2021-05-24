Ingram Micro Cloud can now distribute all AWS cloud services

Ingram Micro Cloud’s agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) has reached the next level of authorisation, meaning it can now distribute the vendor’s full range of cloud services across Australia and New Zealand.

This latest deepening of the companies’ partnership is part of a series of authorisations in 2021 that began with its global strategic collaboration agreement in March, which was formed with the aim of driving the global expansion for AWS and its partners.

“Adding AWS cloud services to the Ingram Micro Cloud solution set delivers an immediate and powerful advantage to our resellers, allowing them to deliver solutions faster and maximise efficiency without the upfront investment,” said Ingram Micro Australia cloud services director Trent Gomersall.

“Our AWS certified teams can help a partner from pre-sales to delivery services—and everything in between—allowing partners to build and scale their business using AWS and meet the evolving needs of their customers.”

The agreement adds to Ingram Micro Cloud’s current AWS skills and offerings. In addition, the companies are planning to develop new resources to support channel partners in managing end customers.

Ingram Micro Cloud currently provides an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with over 100+ AWS certifications, AWS Professional and Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected Services, AWS Operations and Billing Services, and others.

Ingram Micro Cloud also covers a wide range of partner enablement and support initiatives like AWS Illuminate and ISV Activate, which provide engagement models for Ingram Micro Cloud to enable SI and ISV partners to develop solutions on AWS.