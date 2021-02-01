Ingram Micro Cloud launches enhanced local support

By on
Ingram Micro Cloud has introduced an Australian customer support team to boost technical and non-technichan assets in the area.

The distributor said its new Sydney-based, 12-strong team would “ensure partners obtain expert assistance and reduced resolution times with associated Cloud enquiries”.

The team will operate from 8am-8pm AEST and will be supplemented by the distributor’s global support structure outside of these hours.

Ingram Micro’s Australian cloud boss Trent Gomersall said the team, dubbed Modern Support, would free up partners from customer support queries.

“We created this dedicated team of specialists in direct response to partner feedback on how we could best serve their needs,” he said.

“The team are all certified IT specialists with client-side experience who understand how important it is to our partners in obtaining prompt resolution of issues. Our new Modern Support team will reduce resolution times for both technical and non-technical issues by providing partners easy access to teams of local experts in both areas.

“These local teams will deliver a greater level of customer support and accelerate first-call resolution times across myriad issues, ranging from billing to technical. The disruptions of 2020 have reinforced for all of us the need for businesses to stay nimble and responsive. Modern Support is our commitment to our partners to ensure we deliver on that, providing a real competitive edge to both them and their customers.”

Gomersall added that the distributor would continue to update services to its Cloud Marketplace to keep pace with demand.

He flagged upcoming improvements including streamlining marketplace credits and refunds; modernising credit line requests and increases; ensuring better alignment with calendar billing; simplifying invoices; a roadmap of new functionality for partners on the marketplace; new learning opportunities via live chat and the Cloud University training platform; and more vendors and SKUs added to the marketplace.

“With the introduction of Modern Support and the additional improvements we’ll be introducing, our partners can be confident that they have a best-in-breed service at their disposal to drive both their own business growth and the success of their clients,” Gomersall said.

