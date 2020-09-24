Ingram Micro Cloud launches KickStart for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in Australia

Ingram Micro Cloud has partnered with Dynamics Angels to be the implementer of KickStart for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in Australia.

The KickStart model was developed by accountants turned IT providers, CP IT in the UK and is based on a set fee, set feature, rapid implementation model for Microsotft’s Business Central.

“We are humbled and super pleased to launch in Australia a new way of doing business, of supporting partners, building a community, building skills, mentoring, and providing for the greater good whilst building a sustainable, scalable, equitable business,” Dynamics Angels founder Robert Pope said.

“For too long, the dream of a fully on-cloud business with zero on-premise services, has eluded most SMBs. The legacy accounting package sat on a server in that dusty room down the hall. Customers who years ago moved their on-premise Exchange, PBX and fileservers to Office 365, are still on old finance platforms.

“Our purpose driven digital aim is making the very best Microsoft Cloud technology simple to implement, effective and accessible to SMB organisations so they can innovate and transform.”

CP IT was the recipient of global Microsoft Partner Awards in 2019 and 2020.

In Australia, Dynamics Angels will offer the same rapid implementation offering to the Ingram Micro Cloud distributor network, offering localised Australian banking and GST/BAS reporting and single touch payroll integration with the ATO.

Ingram Micro Australia director of cloud Trent Gomersall said businesses were more than ever in need of cloud based solutions.

“With Dynamics Angels that’s exactly what we’re enabling our partners to provide for their customers, simple and rapid implementations to help drive digital transformation better than ever before, for any sized organisation.”