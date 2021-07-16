Ingram Micro Cloud launches marketplace-as-a-service

Ingram Micro Cloud has launched a marketplace-as-a-service(MaaS) for its resellers to enable them to establish online retail portals.

The services will provide resellers a platform where they can launch their own customisable marketplaces at a small cost, with benefits like automation and scale to boost growth.

Ingram Micro Cloud director Trent Gomersall called the platform essentially a mirror of the full Ingram Micro Cloud online marketplace.

“This is one of the world’s largest marketplaces of cloud solutions and services for the channel business,” Gomersall said.

“It’s proven in territories around the world including Australia and now we’re putting it into the hands of our resellers so they can accelerate their online operations.”

Along with the cloud marketplace platform, resellers also get cloud subscription management and billing and the capability to build annuity-based revenue streams to bring software, infrastructure and other -as-a-service solutions to end user customers. Resellers can also integrate and resell third party solutions on top solutions procured from Ingram Micro.

“Among the challenges our resellers face with growing demand for -as-a-service solutions is keeping track of it all, with many relying on expensive custom solutions or complicated workarounds,” Gomersall added.

“MaaS puts paid to the hassle and administration overhead with a rapidly deployed solution which includes the full Ingram Micro Cloud catalogue.”

Gomersall added that resellers also have the potential for increased cross-selling opportunities, as additional solutions can be combined with the reseller’s existing services.

“This is a world-class solution and it’s accessible to local resellers immediately,” he added.

“This will fundamentally transform our reseller partners’ cloud businesses. Ingram Micro Cloud is committed to innovating the channel, helping resellers add more value to the end user including delivering the ability to grow at scale without worrying about administrative limitations.”