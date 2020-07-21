Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace hits 10 million managed seats globally

Ingram Micro Cloud has announced that it has surpassed 10 million managed seats globally on its Cloud Marketplace, twice as much from the previous year.

The Cloud Marketplace is Ingram’s automated, end-to-end e-commerce platform, which enables resellers to provision services quickly, purchase preset bundles and streamline back-office operations.

The platform was launched in 2009, with the distributor investing more than US$600 million in development and acquisitions.

Ingram Micro Cloud and CloudBlue president Nimesh Dave said, “This phenomenal growth rate is a testament to the vital role we play as the largest cloud marketplace for the channel in the world.”

“It’s also an achievement that exemplifies how we’re successfully empowering resellers to do more as we launch our ‘More as a Service’ brand campaign.”

“And Cloud Marketplace is the one place resellers can go to find the technology they need to solve the world’s most challenging business problems—and the resources and support to monetize their own IP.”