Ingram Micro Cloud primes partners for Office 365 rebrand

Ingram Micro Cloud is offering new information and programs to assist resellers navigate the recent re-brand of Microsoft’s Office 365 SMB subscriptions.

As part of the re-brand, Office 365 SMB business plans will be renamed Microsoft 365 business plans effective 21 April.

The distributor has new incentives for partners including 30 days free for new Microsoft 365 seats purchased through its Cloud Marketplace as well as free email and data migration to Microsoft 365.

Ingram Micro Cloud ANZ director Lee Welch told CRN working remotely and business continuity was currently at the forefront for all.

"Our number one priority is for our partners and their customers to seamlessly migrate to Cloud,” he said.



“For our partners to do that, we are offering AvePoint migration tool to migrate to Microsoft 365 until 30 June AND 30 days free on the Microsoft 365 licenses to them to get started on their cloud journey or to help accelerate their growth.”



Welch said the partner community has been largely supportive of the new naming convention.

“It’s aligned to consolidating offers under the Microsoft 365 umbrella where each product will be more reflective of the range of features and benefits in the subscription,” he explained.

“It will simplify things for the channel and end customer and will help them understand and more easily articulate the value in each offer and they can then enable their customers to identify the plan they need – be it enterprise, SMB or consumer.”