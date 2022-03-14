Ingram Micro Cloud scores AWS DevOps competency

Ingram Micro Cloud Australia has gained the DevOps competency for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS DevOps Competency is awarded to partners that have demonstrated expertise in delivering DevOps solutions on the AWS Cloud, according to the AWS website.

“These partners offer a range of services and technology solutions to simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, monitoring your application and infrastructure performance to accelerate time to market, and optimise each stage of the software development lifecycle with the practice of DevOps,” the cloud giant said.

Ingram Micro specifically mentioned its continuous integration and continuous delivery practices and support for automated infrastructure provisioning and management with AWS configuration tools.

“This is a big deal for local ISVs because it means a certified level of support for their application development within the AWS cloud,” Ingram Micro Cloud Australia boss Trent Gomersall said in a statement.

“Since taking on AWS distribution in April 2021, Ingram Micro Cloud has consistently focused on advancing the skills we have and the support we can provide to all resellers, with a special focus on local software developers. The new certification is an acknowledgement of our ability to, effectively, accelerate the efficiency of ISVs.”

Ingram Micro Cloud now offers a range of services that, “simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, monitoring application and infrastructure performance to accelerate time to market, and optimising each stage of the DevOps software development lifecycle,” the company said.

Ingram Micro’s ANZ infrastructure as a service (IaaS) lead Phil Duke said local software creators are invaluable to the IT ecosystem as they create original intellectual property, often selling it worldwide through Ingram Micro Cloud’s global network.

“Within a short space of time, we’ve added nearly 200 AWS partners in Australia,” Duke said. “There is strong demand for AWS services within the reseller ecosystem - and by extension within the end-user community – so we’ll keep up the work to improve our capability and help the channel maximise the value it gets from a world’s leading provider of public cloud solutions.”

Ingram Micro Cloud senior vice president of cloud channel sales Victor Baez said the company was, “dedicated to delivering technical excellence”.

“Unlike many other distributors, we have built a full centre of excellence (COE) team that helps scale our partners in a wide range of professional services. DevOps is a key competency that allows us to help our partners accelerate time to market, be agile and responsive, and reduce duplication and redundancy to improve reliability for their customers.”

“We’re not stopping there—we’re working on others and are excited to be able to share the benefits of investing in AWS skills and capabilities with our partners all around the world.”

Achieving the status required passing an audit, referencing successful customer use cases completed by the COE and building a team of certified technical resources delivering professional services.