Ingram Micro, Datacom, Brennan IT score Lenovo partner awards

Lenovo has recognised its top performing partners across Australia during its Lenovo Business Partner Gala Awards held in Sydney.

Partners were honoured across 11 categories, recognising innovation, year-on-year growth and outstanding individuals.

Awards were given for both Lenovo’s data centre business Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), consumer unit Intelligent Device Group (IDG) and Solution and Services Group (SSG).

Also honoured were Australian winners of Lenovo’s AP channel awards.

Ingram Micro took home the IDG Australia Distributor of the Year 2023 and ISG Australian Distributor of the Year 2023 awards, while Brisbane-based Invise was awarded ISG Australian Reseller of the Year 2023 and SSG AP Top Growth CSP Partner of the Year.

Datacom Group was named IDG Australian Reseller of the Year 2023,

Queensland Computers took home IDG Australian Public Sector Reseller of the Year 2023, and Next Technologies was awarded IDG Australian Commercial Services Reseller of the Year 2023.

Melbourne-based CSW IT was named ISG Australian Growth Partner of the Year 2023, and Fujitsu Australia was honoured the Australian One Channel Reseller Champion 2023.

The sole individual award, Australian One Channel Lenovo Legend 2023, was awarded to Phil Jones, managing director of Sydney-based Focus Group Technologies.

“What a remarkable evening it has been, celebrating the achievements of our valued partners, and the collaborative spirit that drove our success in the past year."

"Congratulations to not only the winners, but to every partner who has poured their passion and expertise into driving technology innovation and excellence forward,” Lenovo ANZ head of commercial channel and distribution Luke Skinner said.

"It was amazing to join our exceptional partner community to not only celebrate and recognise their outstanding achievements but also acknowledge the vital role they play in Lenovo’s journey towards success in delivering value to customers," Lenovo Australia general manager Silke Barlow said.

“A strong partner ecosystem is the cornerstone of Lenovo and together, we fuel innovation, foster collaboration, and strive for excellence."

"We are excited to continue to drive even greater milestones and chart an exciting future with our clients and partners alike.”