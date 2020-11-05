Ingram Micro delivers device relief to kids in need

By on
Ingram Micro delivers device relief to kids in need

Ingram Micro used all its distribution muscle in partnership with HP to get laptops into the hands of underprivileged kids just as the COVID-19 restrictions were coming into place.

The platform was revealed at the distributor’s ONE Experience conference yesterday, which took virtual form for the first time.

The Smith Family’s Judy Barraclough told the conference that when the pandemic hit in March, the charity knew that it needed to get its hands on new devices to help those it serves cope with the shift to remote learning.

“We put out the call for help in finding laptops for 1000 children on The Smith Family’s learning for Life program to ensure they did not fall further behind in their learning,” she explained.

“Your team really went above and beyond not only to secure the devices within our budget, but also freight them free of charge with a very quick turnaround. The Smith Family students received the computers within weeks of the lockdown and the feedback from families was heartwarming.

“The Digital Inclusion packs will make a significant long lasting positive difference for these children.”

From the distributor’s side, the project was spearheaded by Ingram’s local director of retail, Rob Wilkinson who explained the process had “many moving parts”.

“Behind the scenes, this meant we had to move very quickly to understand what was possible to support this fantastic opportunity with the Smith family,” he said.

“Given these unknown complexities, my head said that we needed 72 hours to see what was possible. The next three days were very chaotic. There were calls to our key vendor partners who manufacture notebooks and identify those who could supply the 1000 units within the required timeframe.”

“This meant that from the very first call to the goods needing to be in a warehouse, they had 28 days to deliver.

This problem was exacerbated by limited stock coming from factories in China due to closures in January. This coupled with a sea freight time of three weeks to get the stock to Australia presented another challenge.

“A very long story short, with the amazing support of our vendor community, we were able to secure the allocation of the notebooks. The pricing was also made possible by all parties knowing about this fantastic cause as we needed to ensure we could deliver on the very tight budget.

“The final hurdle was to then deliver the 1000 notebooks to students nationally. Fortunately, this was made possible by the dropship services solution we have here Ingram Micro, and further supported by a fantastic warehouse and logistics teams.

“Personally, this was a project that I can say makes me proud to be part of an industry where partnerships matter.

“Overcoming such obstacles and teaming with people shows the power of partnerships and what it means to partner like you'd never partner before."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
covid19 devices distribution ingram micro judy barraclough laptops mobile the smith family

Partner Content

Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus&#8217; new workstations
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus’ new workstations
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Optus acquires Amaysim, three other MVNOs

Optus acquires Amaysim, three other MVNOs
BlackBerry cheers top performing partners

BlackBerry cheers top performing partners
Australian enterprise IT spending to grow in 2021

Australian enterprise IT spending to grow in 2021
NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs

NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?