Ingram Micro doubles down on ISVs with new dedicated channel program

Ingram Micro has unveiled a new channel program for independent software vendors (ISVs) to improve access to resellers and tier customers.

Titled ISV///Activate, the program enlists the support of major vendors Microsoft, IBM and Veeam as part of the Ingram Micro Cloud platform.

The program will allow local ISVs to combine their solutions with existing top tier products to gain traction in the market. Microsoft, IBM and Veeam are all offering development assistance to ISV's developing on their respective platforms.

Participating ISVs will get access to resources and connections for development and go to market to “help drive the full potential of nascent cloud software businesses”, the distributor said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, Ingram Micro has employed a dedicated certified sales team to assist in the creation of bundled cloud solutions to help ISVs gain traction in the market.

Ingram said these offerings will be tailored to channel partners to maximise sales opportunities and scale.

Ingram Micro Cloud ANZ boss Trent Gomersall said the program would help give ISVs improve products and get access to international customers as part of the distributor's Cloud marketplace.

He added that the availability of cloud services provided an “attractive opportunity for innovative software developers to innovate rapidly and develop new products at speed”.

“Creating a cloud ISV, in other words, has never been easier. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t significant challenges, particularly in terms of reaching the market and running your organisation efficiently,” he said.

“Even with a great idea and an attractive product with a solid value proposition, the ISV must get cut through.

“Finding customers is arguably the toughest ask. It’s also a key area directly addressed by distribution – we know how to take cloud products to market nationwide and worldwide through the Ingram Micro Cloud and our global networks of accredited resellers.”

Ingram’s regional cloud boss Lee Welch said the program was a “powerful way of scaling your business and potentially putting your solutions in front of thousands of new partners and customers”.