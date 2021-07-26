Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit

Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit

Ingram Micro has revealed that some refurbished Cisco products in its product list will see price increases of up to 13,555 percent effective next month as part of the vendor's monthly price updates.

In a communication to resellers sighted by CRN, the distributor disclosed that prices of certain Cisco products will increase from 7 August 2021, with the largest increases in the refurbished products and new products seeing a much milder price hike.

The largest increases for refurbished products saw an average price increase of 657.82 percent across 192 SKUs.

The product that saw the biggest increase was a refurbished ASR 9000 20-port 10GE Modular Port Adapter, which is set to increase from its current price of $2271.93 to $310,242.32, a difference of $307,970.39, or a 13,555 percent increase.

Note: As one CRN reader noted in the comments on this story, "[a] Quick search of the internet shows a brand new unit doesn't cost that much"

The next largest hikes were around 3000-3500 percent, followed by eight other products with at least 2000 percent increases.

For non-refurbished products, the largest increase was 200 percent, followed by 70 percent. Services also will see increases of up to 925 percent.

“In August 2021, Cisco will raise prices on select products in connection with market dynamics, the rising costs of components and freight, and other macroeconomic issues,” a Cisco spokesperson told CRN.

“We review pricing as a standard business practice and continue to work with our suppliers to provide the best value to our customers and partners.

“As a normal business process for Cisco and other IT vendors, prices are adjusted on a regular basis. As a matter of policy, Cisco does not disclose pricing information.”

Ingram Micro declined to comment and CRN contacted Cisco's other two distributors, Comstor and Dicker Data, for comment and pricing information. Dicker data declined to comment and Comstor had not responded at time of publication.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
