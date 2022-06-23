Ingram Micro launches Cybersecurity Practice Builder program

Ingram Micro has launched a new program to support cybersecurity resellers called Cybersecurity Practice Builder.

The distributor said the program aims to empower resellers with the right solutions for their customers’ cybersecurity needs, combining technology, expertise, professional services, training and more in a single source.

Reseller partners also earn rewards for building their cybersecurity practices, with webinars and events to support Cybersecurity Practice Builder to help with certification and capacity building.

Cybersecurity Practice Builder is also backed by vendor partners including Microsoft, Sophos, Proofpoint, Bitdefender and Sky-High Security.

“One of the major issues we face in Australia isn’t a shortage of the necessary technology for protecting against cyberthreats, but a shortage of skilled people,” Ingram Micro head of cyber security Rod Lazarus said.

“With the Cybersecurity Practice Builder program, we’re building capacity with the support of our vendors, offering training, certification, sales and technical enablement rather than merely shipping products.”

Cybersecurity Practice Builder offers resellers access to Ingram’s cybersecurity team, including solution architects, professional services, business development support and product managers.

Ingram also offers technical security services like IT Infrastructure Penetration Testing, Application Penetration Testing and Social Engineering exercises; security advisory services like Security Program Development, Virtual CISO, Threat Modelling and Strategy Guidance; and cybersecurity firewall services like Firewall deployment and review, customised firewall technical training, Firewall migration, and Firewall health check.

“In addition, Ingram Micro runs white-labelled ‘eyesight reports’ in our partners’ customer environments, reporting back on their exposure and providing protect and response remedy roadmaps,” Lazarus added.

“This helps the end user understand their security posture and supports the reseller in taking the necessary actions to effectively mitigate commonly faced threats.”

Ingram Micro Cloud sales manager Adam Smith said, “With this program, we’re putting together all the elements required for effective protection and making it easier for all our partners to get into this business.”

“Protecting your customers should be an integral part of complete IT solution delivery – and Cybersecurity Practice Builder guides the way towards creating a proven competency.”

Smith added the increasingly interconnected nature of modern business comes with its challenges.

“The necessity for watertight cybersecurity isn’t new, but the nature of the problem constantly evolves making enduring solutions difficult. Effective cybersecurity depends on more than technology and rests equally on the process and human capacity.”

“That’s what Ingram Micro is doing with the Cybersecurity Practice Builder, bringing together the full range of resources necessary to demystify cybersecurity for the reseller, so our partners can deliver the protection required by their customers.”