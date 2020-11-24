Ingram Micro launches Windows Autopilot-based Modern Deployment services on cloud marketplace

Ingram Micro has launched a Modern Deployment service using Windows Autopilot via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

The service allows channel partners to buy, configure and deploy Windows devices to their end customers in a fully zero-touch manner through Autopilot.

The devices are shipped directly to end users and all software and user profiles are remotely deployed using Windows Autopilot. It also works with BYOD devices to accommodate customers with a geographically widespread or contract workforce.

Modern Deployment is available for Microsoft Surface, HP, Dell and Lenovo devices.

Ingram Micro Australia director of cloud Trent Gomersall said the trend towards remote and hybrid workforces meant businesses increasingly needed an efficient way of configuring and deploying devices and services no matter where their workers are located.

“With Modern Deployment services, we’ve taken a hard look at how we can best help our partners service the needs of their customers in this changing environment. We’ve brought together IM teams from Cloud, Devices and Professional Services to design and implement this solution,” he said.

“We think partners will find this gives them a real competitive advantage in the evolving environment of remote and hybrid workforces. With Modern Deployment services, what was previously a resource and time bottleneck for IT departments and users has become a one-touch, single sign-on process. This promises to dramatically increase the efficiency of deploying devices into the burgeoning hybrid workforce.”

Gommersall added that Ingram was uniquely positioned to help partners take advantage of the opportunities presented by a changing IT environment while helping them overcome many of the challenges.

“We have all the elements in one place; leading hardware and software vendors, a proven cloud infrastructure and professional services to help our partners make the most of the technology we provide. It’s been a challenging year for businesses but with modern deployment we believe we’ve created a service that will take some of the pain points away for both our partners and their customers as they transition to a new way of working,” he said.