Ingram Micro, M.Tech nab local Proofpoint distribution deals

Proofpoint has announced new authorised distribution partners across the Asia Pacific region with the appointment of Ingram Micro and M.Tech.

The move sees the vendor adopt a two-tier distribution strategy in region for the first time and is aimed at driving its channel ecosystem growth across the Asia Pacific and Japan, according to a company statement.

The US-based email security company also offers advanced threat protection, security awareness training, cloud security, archiving, compliance, information protection, domain security and social media protection.

Proofpoint regional boss Alex Lei said that the pandemic driven shift to remote working and digital transformation required a shift in approach to cybersecurity.

“The shift to remote working has accelerated digital transformation and the move to the cloud, expanding the attack surface for enterprises,” he said.

"Today, cybercriminals increasingly target people within organisations rather than systems or infrastructure. This requires a mind shift from IT security teams to take a people-centric approach to cybersecurity to combat threats effectively.

“Proofpoint integrates a people-centric view into its security platform to easily identify vulnerable users. This tailored approach allows us to deliver first-class protection to address the needs of enterprises that are facing a fast-evolving threat landscape.”

Proofpoint's APJ channel chief Johann Ramchandra said the company was committed to a 100 percent channel go-to market strategy.

"We’re excited to build out a two-tiered distribution model to fuel our growth across the Asia Pacific theatre, expanding to new markets against growing demand for our market-leading solutions,” he said.

“We are continuing to develop and launch innovative products and improve and simplify our processes. We believe this will help to expand our ecosystem’s reach and allow our channel partners to grow their Proofpoint business profitably.”

Ingram Micro's deal covers Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. M.Tech will distribute to Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Taiwan and Australia.

In May this year, Cisco’s ANZ director of cybersecurity Steve Moros joined Proofpoint to lead its Asia Pacific advanced technology group. Moros is in charge of sales and go-to-market for the vendor's advanced technology products across the region.