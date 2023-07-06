Ingram Micro NZ picks up MDM and security vendor Jamf

Distie Ingram Micro's New Zealand arm has signed a deal with United States based vendor Jamf, which focuses on Apple management and security solutions.

Jamf provides mobile device management (MDM), along with endpoint security, identity management, and zero trust solutions.

The company's solutions are specifically designed for Apple devices, which Ingram Micro said are increasing in popularity.

Jamf's solutions are also compatible with Microsoft's InTune unified endpoint management.

Ingram Micro said resellers can provide seamless solutions that bring Apple products under appropriate management aligned with corporate policies, protecting devices and data from compromise or interruption.

A spokesperson for Ingram Micro said the distribution deal is for New Zealand only, and not Australia as well.

“As a vendor, Apple holds a special place offering premium products increasingly selected by business professionals taking advantage of their style, performance, and quality," Ingram Micro Apple business manager Lloyd Huysmans said.

"But managing these devices has presented a mild headache for systems administrators as they typically fall outside of generally Microsoft-centric fleets," he added.

"Jamf directly addresses the issue with comprehensive MDM and security capabilities that don’t take away from the powerful Apple experience, and the compatibility with Intune means Apple devices can co-exist as they already do, but now without any gaps in corporate IT policy,” Huysmans said.

Across the world, Jamf claims more than 72,500 actives customers with over 30 million Apple devices being managed.

“Co-selling with channel partners is a strong growth and scalability play, with approximately 60 per cent of Jamf's bookings facilitated via our channel partners for the year ended December 31, 2022," Jamf ANZ general manager Kieran O'Connor said.

“We currently have about 500 active partners in our go-to-market program, and by setting up a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro in New Zealand, we expect that number to increase.”

“As Apple’s footprint in the enterprise grows, Jamf continues to grow its partner base to deliver the experience that customers love and a workplace that IT can trust,” O'Conner added.

Synnex and Tech Data are existing distributors for Jamf in Australia.