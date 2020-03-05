Ingram Micro postpones Cloud Summit over coronavirus concerns

By on
Ingram Micro’s cloud division has postponed its global conference in the US due to fears that COVID -19 may affect attendees.

Scheduled to take place in Miami Beach, Florida from 12-14 May, the distributor has now pushed the event back to an unspecified date next year.

“The health and well-being of all attendees and exhibitors is the company’s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, the company announced today it will postpone this year’s Cloud Summit to early 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Ingram Micro head of cloud global marketing and communications Adam Christensen said “We want to thank our speakers, partners, sponsors and the City of Miami Beach for their support in making this difficult—but correct—decision."

“We look forward to our next gathering of cloud leaders and innovators, as we continue to support growth in the cloud ecosystem,” he added.

The distributor encouraged Australian registrants to visit the Cloud Summit FAQ site for questions related to the rescheduling of the event.

 

