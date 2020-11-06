Ingram Micro reveals cyber centre of excellence

By on
Michael Chan (Ingram Micro)

Ingram Micro has unveiled its new Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Singapore to support partners in technical and sales capacities in the Asia Pacific region.

The distributor made the announcement during its virtual Ingram Micro One Experience 2020 conferenceIngram made similar investments in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), Western Europe and Mexico.

"The centre of excellence will enable our vendor channel ecosystem with cybersecurity sales and implementation competencies, Ingram's APAC head of cyber security Michael Chan said during the event on Wednesday.

"You can leverage Ingram Micro services for solution sales, implementation and support. This will drive good adoption for your solution, create stickiness to increase your renewal rates and upselling opportunity."

Chan said the distributor had set up a dedicated "cyber vendor management team to work and collaborate with you have best in class cyber vendor on your go to market strategy, business plan and sales performance".

In addition, the centre's broader team consists of security consultants, auditors and trainers with skills in cloud security, data protection governance, identity access management, privilege assessment, vulnerability management, pen-testing, risk management, compliance and privacy. Ingram said its technical and sales staff had experience in banking, teleco, e-commerce, cloud and other IT services.

There is also a security-specific marketing support based in the centre which Chan said would support partners with material such as case studies relevant to each vendor solution.

