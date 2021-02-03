Ingram Micro signs meldCX distribution deal

By
Ingram Micro has signed a distribution deal with AI vendor meldCX.

The deal will see Ingram distribute the vendor’s Viana vision analytics solution.

The product is targeted at retail, hospitality, travel, entertainment, and healthcare industries and measures, without identifying, how work, shopping, learning and recreational human behaviour in digital and physical spaces.

The platform is customisable and can be combined with other forms of recognition such as product, object, body motion and/or gesture.

Ingram Micro director of cloud Trent Gomersall said “Viana allows organisations to use AI to track, measure and analyses physical spaces just like they would do with a website.

“That allows them to make more data-driven decisions, better engage their audiences and increase business opportunities.”

“For retailers, for example, Viana provides real-time insights into store traffic, customer interaction and engagement with signage, displays and other content. It can also help digitally transform COVID-safe initiatives, including monitoring mask use, providing heat maps of touched surfaces and tracking cleaning activities.”

In addition, meldCX and Ingram Micro have partnered with APC by Schneider Electric, Axis Communications, Cisco, Cisco Meraki, Intel and Microsoft to provide turnkey AI solutions.

The distributor said the offerings would simplify the complex AI & IoT environment, enabling partners to solve end-customer challenges without requiring dedicated expertise that otherwise would be a necessity.

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Ingram,” meldCX CEO Stephen Borg said.

“As consumers have become more aware of AI and digital automation, this partnership is a breakthrough in reassuring organisations and customers of a comprehensive approach to rapidly tackling the challenges without significant cost increase.”

