Ingram Micro to distribute Palo Alto Networks in ANZ

By on
Ingram Micro to distribute Palo Alto Networks in ANZ

Palo Alto Networks has partnered with Ingram Micro Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to distribute its full range of AI-powered security solutions.

By working with Ingram Micro ANZ, Palo Alto Networks aims to expand its reach in both countries.

Ingram Micro will provide Palo Alto Networks’ solutions to its network of over 7000 active resellers in Australia and over 1500 in New Zealand.

This includes Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access, Prisma Cloud and Cortex security solutions.

Ingram Micro senior vice president and chief country executive ANZ, Tim Ament, said “we are thrilled to work with Palo Alto Networks to offer our customers access to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

"Cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and it's essential that businesses have the best possible protection."

Our agreement with Palo Alto Networks will enable us to offer industry-leading security technologies to our customers."

“With 89 per cent of Australian businesses expanding their use of cloud by more than 30 per cent in the past 12 months, organisations face a growing number of threats, stretching their DevOps teams, PAN regional vice president for ANZ Steve Marley said.

He said “Palo Alto Networks is perfectly positioned to address and support these challenges with customers of varying sizes thanks to our comprehensive suite of security solutions."

"Our global and regional growth is underpinned by our constantly evolving portfolio of AI-powered products and solutions.”

Earlier this month, Ingram Micro awarded six ANZ partners at its Global Cloud and Innovation Summit (GCIS) this week in Las Vegas.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution ingram micro ingram micro anz palo alto networks

Partner Content

Huge IoT Impact agenda features latest Australian IoT use cases, case studies and expert insights
Huge IoT Impact agenda features latest Australian IoT use cases, case studies and expert insights
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI
DXC and Leidos win $440m ATO IT deal extensions

DXC and Leidos win $440m ATO IT deal extensions
Sophos honours 2023 ANZ partners

Sophos honours 2023 ANZ partners
Dicker Data TechX event named NSW Exhibition of the Year

Dicker Data TechX event named NSW Exhibition of the Year

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?