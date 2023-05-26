Ingram Micro to distribute Palo Alto Networks in ANZ

Palo Alto Networks has partnered with Ingram Micro Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to distribute its full range of AI-powered security solutions.

By working with Ingram Micro ANZ, Palo Alto Networks aims to expand its reach in both countries.

Ingram Micro will provide Palo Alto Networks’ solutions to its network of over 7000 active resellers in Australia and over 1500 in New Zealand.

This includes Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access, Prisma Cloud and Cortex security solutions.

Ingram Micro senior vice president and chief country executive ANZ, Tim Ament, said “we are thrilled to work with Palo Alto Networks to offer our customers access to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

"Cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and it's essential that businesses have the best possible protection."

Our agreement with Palo Alto Networks will enable us to offer industry-leading security technologies to our customers."

“With 89 per cent of Australian businesses expanding their use of cloud by more than 30 per cent in the past 12 months, organisations face a growing number of threats, stretching their DevOps teams, PAN regional vice president for ANZ Steve Marley said.

He said “Palo Alto Networks is perfectly positioned to address and support these challenges with customers of varying sizes thanks to our comprehensive suite of security solutions."

"Our global and regional growth is underpinned by our constantly evolving portfolio of AI-powered products and solutions.”

Earlier this month, Ingram Micro awarded six ANZ partners at its Global Cloud and Innovation Summit (GCIS) this week in Las Vegas.