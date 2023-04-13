Ingram Micro wins Zebra APAC 2022 Distributor of the Year

Ingram Micro has been named Zebra Technologies’ APAC Distributor of the Year for 2022 at the vendor’s APAC Partner Summit in Indonesia in March.

For more than a decade, Ingram Micro has distributed Zebra’s workflow automation solutions into the Australian market, previously winning an Award of Excellence from the vendor in 2015.

Ingram Micro distributes Zebra products and technologies to more than 7,000 active resellers across Australia.

“Our resellers know that Zebra’s wide range of solutions are essential for creating effective solutions in multiple customer-facing, warehousing, healthcare, retail and other industries,” Ingram Micro business manager specialty technology solutions Marcus Hill said.

“With time to value driving demand from the channel and end user customers, we’ve achieved excellent results across the Zebra range and are pleased to see our performance recognised through this award.”

Zebra Technologies distribution manager ANZ Peter Pollari said that Ingram Micro won the award due to its scale and commitment to empowering the channel through value-adding activities.

“As a channel-focused company in Australia and New Zealand, Zebra values the critical role of distribution in supporting our channel partners,” Pollari said.

“Congratulations to the Ingram Micro team for winning Zebra’s esteemed APAC Distributor of the Year award for 2022," he said.

We are grateful for their contributions to the record growth achieved by Zebra in Australia, and we look forward to continued success together in the days ahead,” Pollari concluded.

Last month, Ingram Micro said it was the first global AWS distributor to achieve the AWS Migration Competency, which recognises technical proficiency and professional expertise when moving customers to the cloud.

Ingram Micro also recently won HP’s PC Distributor of the Year 2022 at the Australian HP Annual Partner Awards Night in Sydney.