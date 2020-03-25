Ingram updates CloudBlue Connect platform

Ingram Micro’s cloud platform for partners CloudBlue Connect may be perfectly positioned to spearhead a new way of doing business in the local channel.

The basic premise is no different to any other cloud marketplace but Ingram is touting the latest updates as a game changer for the local channel.

“We are playing a much more strategic role with Partners by solving problems core to their business,” CloudBlue APJ director YiLun Miao told CRN.

“The challenge for our partners in Australia and New Zealand today and into the future, is managing operational efficiencies through accelerated proliferation of products, channels, marketplaces and customers,” he added.

“With businesses today being impacted by the current climate and the need for greater operational flexibility, our cloud and digital capabilities enable companies to look beyond the traditional ways of working, to work from anywhere in the most efficient manner possible.”

The latest version is the 19th iteration of the platform and features an out-of-the-box plugin on the Zapier platform, a web-based process automation platform. CloudBlue said this offers resellers and vendors greater communication and automation options.

A Subscription module has also been added, which displays recurring subscriptions and triggers automated billing requests for recurring subscriptions at renewal times. Also added were features for complex usage reporting, stock validation, product descriptions and SKU hierarchy.

“To help partners achieve the fundamental need for sales enablement and accelerate speed to market and revenue, we have developed an add-on to CloudBlue Connect,” Maio explained.

“The Go-to-Market Automator solves the arduous challenge of managing content for numerous products and services, while enabling both direct and indirect channels by digitizing, centralizing and standardizing go-to-market content and activities within an intuitive interface.”

When asked how the distributor would facilitate training and certification, Miao said he platform was designed to be intuitive, which minimises the learning curve.

“We also offer both self-service online documentation and training videos, as well as instructor led courses,” He added.