Ingram’s CloudBlue updates go-to-market program

Ingram Micro subsidiary CloudBlue has updated its ‘Go-To-Market (GTM) Fast-Track’ program, aiming to decrease time to market by 50 percent.

Updates include virtual showrooms and greater insights, including access to customer growth and consumption information.

CloudBlue, created by Ingram Micro in 2018, is a commerce platform that builds as-a-service products for its vendor and partner customers.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that our program offers these important insights and more at the click of a button," said CloudBlue senior vice president Tarik Faouzi.

"Our GTM Fast-Track program is now even better designed to empower vendors to overcome challenges and build the broadest possible network of partners. We look forward to working with these companies to grow their capabilities to build sustainable and scalable businesses.”

CloudBlue said in a statement that the improved time to market had been achieved by digitising the go-to-market (GTM) process, reducing costs for IP owners.

“Improved strategy, channel mapping, business development, multi-vendor value proposition execution, and value-proposition led sales enablement are all delivered through the GTM Fast-Track program”, said CloudBlue GTM and acceleration services director Aleksander Cvetkovski.

The new version of the program is currently available on an invite-only basis. Thirteen new partners have joined ‘version 2.0’ of the program. These include: Acronis, AvePoint, Confiva, ContractZen, CWS, Cypherdog, Fractalia, FreshBooks, Hostopia, Netsweeper, Odix, Rushfiles and TeamViewer.