Ingram’s CloudBlue updates go-to-market program

By on
Ingram&#8217;s CloudBlue updates go-to-market program

Ingram Micro subsidiary CloudBlue has updated its ‘Go-To-Market (GTM) Fast-Track’ program, aiming to decrease time to market by 50 percent.

Updates include virtual showrooms and greater insights, including access to customer growth and consumption information.

CloudBlue, created by Ingram Micro in 2018, is a commerce platform that builds as-a-service products for its vendor and partner customers.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that our program offers these important insights and more at the click of a button," said CloudBlue senior vice president Tarik Faouzi.

"Our GTM Fast-Track program is now even better designed to empower vendors to overcome challenges and build the broadest possible network of partners. We look forward to working with these companies to grow their capabilities to build sustainable and scalable businesses.” 

CloudBlue said in a statement that the improved time to market had been achieved by digitising the go-to-market (GTM) process, reducing costs for IP owners.

“Improved strategy, channel mapping, business development, multi-vendor value proposition execution, and value-proposition led sales enablement are all delivered through the GTM Fast-Track program”, said CloudBlue GTM and acceleration services director Aleksander Cvetkovski.

The new version of the program is currently available on an invite-only basis. Thirteen new partners have joined ‘version 2.0’ of the program. These include: Acronis, AvePoint, Confiva, ContractZen, CWS, Cypherdog, Fractalia, FreshBooks, Hostopia, Netsweeper, Odix, Rushfiles and TeamViewer.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudblue distribution ingram micro

Partner Content

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit

Most Read Articles

Forum Group goes on the block

Forum Group goes on the block
Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'

Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'
Oracle Australia names new cloud transformation boss

Oracle Australia names new cloud transformation boss
Capgemini to acquire Empired for $233 million

Capgemini to acquire Empired for $233 million

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?