Insentra bolsters US team with new partnership manager

Managed services provider Insentra has beefed up its team in the United States with Matt Peters joining as national partnership manager.

Peters, who joins from workspace management vendor Matrix42, will be responsible to help Insentra’s North American partners grow their business by adding advisory, professional and managed services capabilities to their offerings. He reports directly to Insentra president of Americas Jody Elkins.

With Peters, Insentra now boasts 15 staff members in the US after five years of operating in North America.

Insentra announced the hire on LinkedIn, saying that Peters had been managing channel partners and working in the channel for more than 20 years.

“A Southern California guy calling Northern California home, Matt is full of energy both at work and at play and when he’s not supporting and developing our partners, you’ll find him fishing in the Bay!” the announcement read.

An Insentra spokesperson told CRN that Peters’ hiring was partly due to his extensive networks beyond the company’s existing network.

“[Peters] is also a natural fit with our culture which, as many know, is the most important aspect of our business,” the spokesperson said.

“Matt’s values naturally align with our sacrosanct values of Honesty, Integrity and Trust and our aspirational values of accountability, celebration, efficiency and service excellence.”

Before joining Insentra, Peters was senior director of channels at workspace management vendor Matrix42, which he held for just over a year. Prior to that, he also worked in various channel and sales roles at Ivanti, AppSense, BeyondTrust, eEye Digital Security and Integrated Consulting Solutions.

Insentra started its US operations in 2016 by current president of Americas Jody Elkins, setting up an office in Arizona. The company also has a UK office in London.

The hire also comes after recent Insentra Australia addition Marisa Newham, who joined as strategic partnership manager.