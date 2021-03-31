Insentra gets exclusive ANZ distribution rights for Archive360 Azure migration solution

Global managed services provider Insentra has been given exclusive ANZ distribution rights for Archive360’s Archive2Azure platform.

Insentra will provide sales, enablement and support for Archive2Azure across Australia and New Zealand.

The Archive2Azure platform helps organisations migrate their digital data to the cloud, applying context around the search, classification, and analysis of structured and unstructured data, and maintain control over security, privacy, access, and compliance.

The solution joins Insentra’s growing ISV portfolio which currently includes IGEL, Nulia and Torsion Information Security.

“Archive360 is seeing growing demand for its products from organisations across the A/NZ region,” said Insentra chief executive Ronnie Altit.

“Leveraging Insentra’s proven archive migration experience, our knowledge of the Microsoft ecosystem and Azure, plus our 100% channel only model makes us a logical choice to distribute their Archive2Azure solution.

“Insentra’s ‘PartnerObsessed’ model ensures our partners can be confident we will not compete for existing or future opportunities. We see this as a great opportunity for our partners to drive increased Azure revenues, enabling them to provide their clients with a secure, robust and proven destination for their ageing data.”

For Archive360, this is a step toward its 2021 partner expansion goals after a 290 percent increase in annual recurring revenue in November last year, a statement said.

The company was named a ‘visionary’ in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.

“The Archive360 and Insentra partnership is a powerful combination allowing us to drive greater business impact for our partners and their customers in Australia and New Zealand,” Archive360 chief executive Bob Desteno said.

“We believe that Archive360’s relentless commitment to delivering solutions that better address customers’ changing needs for information management, combined with Insentra’s exclusive channel model, technical expertise and track record for delivery and support helps us better unlock the full potential of this fast-growing market.”