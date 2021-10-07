Insentra hires Datacom, AC3 exec Marisa Newham to join partner team

Sydney’s Insentra has hired former AC3 and Datacom sales exec Marisa Newham as its new strategic partnership manager to bolster its partner team.

Newham was tasked to provide support for Insentra's plans to grow its partner base across Australia and New Zealand.

Insentra director of global sales and partnerships Steve Boi said the company had been working with Newham in her previous roles.

“We have always had a strong relationship with Marisa,” Boi said. “As a Partner for over 10 years, Marisa often engaged Insentra for her client’s projects and together we delivered over 40 successful engagements.”

“Having Marisa as part of our crew, we are excited to see the growth we can continue to help our Partners achieve as well as progress on our $110 million by 2024 goal.

“With an outstanding track record across health, Government and enterprise clients, backed by 25 years’ experience in the ANZ channel, we have no doubt Marisa is going to provide tremendous value. We are thrilled she is part of the team.”

Newham most recently worked at AC3 as an account manager for its NSW Government account, leading the team that secured a $39 million contract with the NSW Department of Customer Services during her stint there.

Before AC3, Newham also worked at Datacom as NSW Government manager from 2014 to 2019. Other stints include Data#3, Fujitsu, Rich Computing and more.

Speaking on her new role, Newham said, “I am excited to be joining Insentra in a role where I can make a difference by growing the existing Partner base and cementing new relationships.”

“Insentra is an organisation where employees are given the freedom to make a difference and where culture is at the heart of everything they do, demonstrated by their top ten placings in the Great Places to Work (Australia) awards from 2015 to 2020.”