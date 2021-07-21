Insentra secures distie deal for app testing software vendor Rimo3

By on
Steve Boi, Ronnie Altit and Itzik Gur (Insentra)

Application testing software vendor Rimo3 has appointed advisory, managed and professional services company Insentra as its distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in the US, Rimo3 specialises in automation software used for migrating, modernising and maintaining applications at scale across physical or virtual desktop workspaces.

Insentra chief executive Ronnie Altit said the distribution agreement couldn’t come at a better time following announcements from Microsoft regarding the expansion of Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and the introduction of Cloud PC.

“Rimo3 uniquely provides a single platform to analyse, automatically modernise and test applications at scale,” Altit said.

“Through this partnership with Rimo3, we can address the growing demands of our Partners and their clients to facilitate the rapid adoption of InTune, AVD, Microsoft Managed Desktop (MMD) and Cloud PC.”

Rimo3’s platform analyses a customer’s portfolio of applications to determine compatibility with the latest versions of Windows, identify those suitable for MSIX (file format) conversion (to leverage MSIX app attach in AVD) and their ability to run in Windows 10 multi-session.

The software also analyses how applications perform in each workspace and provides guidance on the best workspace to deliver each application.

“We are seeing growing concern amongst our Partners and their clients when it comes to managing cumulative Windows updates across business applications,” Altit added.

“It’s increasingly difficult for infrastructure teams to quickly assess and test the implications of security patches at scale and as a result, patches are often not applied for days or months. The Rimo3 solution bridges this gap by detecting, pinpointing and highlighting potential user experience impacts from updates at the click of a button, enabling organisations to deploy updates and rapidly shut the door on vulnerabilities.

“Rimo3 is a perfect addition to the portfolio of offerings for Insentra, further solidifying our ability to deliver an outstanding End User Experience for our partner’s clients.”

Speaking on the partnership, Rimo3 chief executive Mike Welling said “Partnering with Insentra provides Rimo3 with access to proven skills and expertise across modern work, complex migrations and Azure Virtual Desktop.”

“Their broad partner-base and long-term relationships with Microsoft and Citrix makes Insentra the logical fit for us when it comes to expanding into the ANZ market. This, coupled with their global reach makes Insentra an ideal partner for Rimo3.”

