Insight hires Dell’s ex-channel chief Mullen for Dell sales blitz

Insight Enterprises has nabbed one of the industry’s top channel executives with the hiring of Dell Technologies’ former global channel chief, Joyce Mullen, as its new president of North America.

Mullen is a 21-year Dell veteran who led the company’s massive US$50 billion channel organization from 2017 to August 2020. Insight is a US$7.7 billion solution provider powerhouse and one of Dell’s top global partners, achieving Dell Technologies Titanium Black status.

In 2019, Dell products accounted for approximately 11 percent of Insight’s total net sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, only trailing Microsoft, which accounted for 16 percent of Insight’s total revenue last year.

Mullen’s base salary at Insight will be US$600,000, according to an 8-K SEC filing. She will officially start her position as president of Insight’s North America business on Oct. 26.

“We have found an exceptional leader to take our North America business into the future,” said Insight President and CEO Ken Lamneck in a statement.

Mullen has intimate knowledge and decades of expertise with Dell Technologies, the US$91 billion infrastructure giant and worldwide market-share leader in servers, storage and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Mullen, Dell’s former president of global channel, embedded and edge solutions, was responsible for Dell’s global channel strategy, partner program, solution provider enablement and channel sales execution, as well as relationships with distributors and OEMs.

Over the course of her career at Dell, she led various teams around supply chain, services delivery and operations. She also played a critical role in the development of the company’s flagship Dell Technologies Partner Program.

“In addition to her engaging leadership style, far-reaching expertise in technology services and solutions and sales acumen, Joyce has established strong relationships within our organization, which will facilitate a quick assimilation into our business,” said Lamneck.

Insight and Mullen did not respond to CRN’s request for comment by press time.

In a July interview with CRN, Mullen said she loved working at Dell for more than two decades but wanted a new challenge in the IT industry. She was also bullish about Dell’s strategy and working with Dell in the future.

“Dell Technologies is never going to stop innovating, is never going to stop listening, and it’s never going to stop trying to improve [its] processes, programs and effectiveness. Partners should bet on Dell,” said Joyce in July. “I hope to work with [Dell] again in some other capacity.”

In a statement, Mullen said she decided to join Insight because of the company’s “strong solutions portfolio and its inclusive culture and values orientation.”

