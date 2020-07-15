Insight, SXiQ, Synergy and Myriad Technologies win Nintex partner awards

Insight, SXiQ, Synergy and Myriad Technologies win Nintex partner awards

Process management and automation vendor Nintex has honoured four of its Australian channel partners with APAC partner awards.

The company said it awarded partners that helped customers navigate workplace and workforce changes with automation and improved business processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brisbane-headquartered Myriad Technologies won the APAC Business Acceleration Partner of the Year Award, for its efforts in expanding automation subscriptions year-over-year.

Sydney-headquartered Synergy took home the APAC Business Continuity Partner of the Year Award. The company was recognised for helping customers successfully navigate workplace and workforce changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Customer Success APAC Partner of The Year Award was awarded to Insight Enterprises Australia for its success in driving innovative use cases and adoption of the Nintex Process Platform.

Melbourne-headquartered SXiQ scooped up the APAC Regional Spotlight Partner of the Year Award, in recognition of its regional market impact and momentum with local customers.

Nintex chief executive Eric Johnson said every Nintex partner award winner had “incredible expertise” with the Nintex platform to improve the way people work.

“This year’s award-winning group of channel partners has an unwavering commitment to help companies more quickly go-digital even in the most challenging of times," Johnson said. 

Partner Content

