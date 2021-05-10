Instaclustr and University of Canberra partner on open source training program

By on
Instaclustr and University of Canberra partner on open source training program
Instaclustr's Peter Lilley (right) and Doug Stuart (mid) with a UC student (left)
University of Canberra

Open source as a service provider Instaclustr and the University of Canberra have formed a partnership for open-source software training, certification, and research and development, in order to bolster skills for the Australian IT sector.

The partnership will see the organisations develop and deliver professional courses for software engineering skills.

The fee for the online-delivered course is $2000. Additionally, a free spot has been made available for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student.

The first course, starting May 25, 2021, will be focused on developer training for Apache Kafka, and will include workshops, webinars, forums, and assignments and assessments.

There will also be an optional exam to become an Instaclustr certified developer for Apache Kafka. 

Instaclustr chief executive Peter Lilley said technology jobs will be in high demand in Australia over the next few years, with some reports suggesting that 156,000 more digital technology workers will be needed by 2025. 

“There is a significant skills gap that needs to be filled when it comes to technology and digital literacy skills in Australia. Many businesses are only just starting to recognise the benefits of open source technologies despite over 80 per cent of Fortune 100 companies using Apache Kafka in their organisation. 

“We are therefore delighted to be partnering with the University of Canberra to address this issue with the launch of our first online course that will pave the way for further open-source software training, certification, research and development. 

“At Instaclustr, we recognise just how important developing these skills will be not only to Australia's future success and position as a global IT leader, but also to providing young Aussies with the job ready skills that are so highly sought after. 

“We’re also thrilled to be able to offer a free entry pathway to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student, to help increase diversity and representation in the tech industry more broadly.” 

University of Canberra vice-chancellor and president professor Paddy Nixon said partnerships with industry give students a competitive edge when entering the workforce. 

“We are committed to working with industry partners in an effort to improve the employability outcomes for our students,” said Professor Nixon. 

“Partnering with an industry leader like Instaclustr provides students with access to expertise, practical workforce skills with academic oversight that will give our graduates a competitive edge when they enter the workforce.“

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
apache instaclustr services training & development university of canberra

Partner Content

SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Microsoft pushes MVPs, influencers to spruik Azure, slam AWS

Microsoft pushes MVPs, influencers to spruik Azure, slam AWS
Deloitte acquires Canberra-based Salesforce partner

Deloitte acquires Canberra-based Salesforce partner
Brisbane IT consultancy Integral acquires The OTM Company

Brisbane IT consultancy Integral acquires The OTM Company
Aussie resellers secure millions in grants to boost cybersecurity for SMEs

Aussie resellers secure millions in grants to boost cybersecurity for SMEs

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?