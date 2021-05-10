Instaclustr and University of Canberra partner on open source training program

Open source as a service provider Instaclustr and the University of Canberra have formed a partnership for open-source software training, certification, and research and development, in order to bolster skills for the Australian IT sector.

The partnership will see the organisations develop and deliver professional courses for software engineering skills.

The fee for the online-delivered course is $2000. Additionally, a free spot has been made available for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student.

The first course, starting May 25, 2021, will be focused on developer training for Apache Kafka, and will include workshops, webinars, forums, and assignments and assessments.

There will also be an optional exam to become an Instaclustr certified developer for Apache Kafka.

Instaclustr chief executive Peter Lilley said technology jobs will be in high demand in Australia over the next few years, with some reports suggesting that 156,000 more digital technology workers will be needed by 2025.

“There is a significant skills gap that needs to be filled when it comes to technology and digital literacy skills in Australia. Many businesses are only just starting to recognise the benefits of open source technologies despite over 80 per cent of Fortune 100 companies using Apache Kafka in their organisation.

“We are therefore delighted to be partnering with the University of Canberra to address this issue with the launch of our first online course that will pave the way for further open-source software training, certification, research and development.

“At Instaclustr, we recognise just how important developing these skills will be not only to Australia's future success and position as a global IT leader, but also to providing young Aussies with the job ready skills that are so highly sought after.

“We’re also thrilled to be able to offer a free entry pathway to an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student, to help increase diversity and representation in the tech industry more broadly.”

University of Canberra vice-chancellor and president professor Paddy Nixon said partnerships with industry give students a competitive edge when entering the workforce.

“We are committed to working with industry partners in an effort to improve the employability outcomes for our students,” said Professor Nixon.

“Partnering with an industry leader like Instaclustr provides students with access to expertise, practical workforce skills with academic oversight that will give our graduates a competitive edge when they enter the workforce.“