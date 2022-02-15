inTechnology Distribution adds AI IoT vendor Milesight IoT

inTechnology Distribution has added vendor Milesight IoT to its roster, providers of connected surveillance products, LoRaWAN IoT and ‘artificial intelligence of things’ (AIoT) – combining AI and IoT.

As well as the vendor’s full range of products, the distie has also launched Milesight’s partner program in Australia, which offers business planning, technical support, training, marketing, and co-development.

“We are very excited to be representing such an innovative AIoT provider in Milesight IoT to our channel partners across Australia. The market for IoT solutions is expanding at an incredible pace but isn’t yet considered truly mainstream. We, along with our channel partners, aim to change this in Australia over the coming few years with solutions for smart classrooms, smart farming, smart office and water management, to name a few,” inTechnology chief executive Mark Winter said.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of Internet of Things (IoT) projects both pre and post-COVID, and this has created some very lucrative opportunities for our channel partners looking to expand their business into the IoT space,” he added.

Milesight said in a statement that partners are “one of the pillars” in its strategy for Australia.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with inTechnology Distribution to help grow our business in the Australian market”, Milesight IoT vice president Leon Jiang said.

“We believe Mark and his team with continue our mission is to create a LoRaWAN connected world by offering our leading edge IoT technology to the channel through this distribution partnership. We believe that inTechnology and their partner network will make what we do matter and provide outcomes for their clients they didn’t know exist.”

Queensland-based air quality technology specialist EduMon was recently appointed a partner, using the vendor’s indoor ambience monitoring sensor to create an indoor air quality monitoring solution for the education sector.