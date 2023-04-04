InTechnology Distribution adds RTLS provider Actall to portfolio

InTechnology Distribution has signed up United States headquartered Real Time Location System (RTLS) provider Actall Corporation, targeting correctional facilities and courts of law.

The deal gives InTechnology exclusive rights to distribute Actall solutions throughout the Asia Pacific.

This includes Australia, New Zealand and the Southeast Asia region.

RTLS is used to track different assets, or people, in real time.

It is used in a range of industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and retail, as well as correctional services.

”Actall checks all the boxes as an RTLS vendor for us offering a solution for any organisations looking to deploy RTLS in complex & dense architectures, including prisons, law courts and mental health institutions”, Mark Winter, the chief executive officer of InTechnology said.

“This distribution partnership could not have come at a better time, with Actall being the ideal replacement technology for Bosch’s Security Escort System that was recently announced as End of Life (EOL) and is deployed into a large number of prisons across Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region”, Winter said.

Bob Hampe, president of Actall Corporation, said the exclusive agreement with InTechnology is the start of his company's planned expansion into new regions.

In September last year, InTechnology launched its Automated Care Minute Reporting System, based on RTLS, which is aimed at residential aged care providers to meet their compliance needs.