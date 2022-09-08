inTechnology Distribution appoints James McNeill as APAC regional director for healthcare software

Queensland-headquartered inTechnology Distribution has appointed James McNeill as its regional director for healthcare and critical communications for the Asia Pacific region.

McNeill, who was hired from Aussie software vendor Noggin, would be responsible for relaunching the Spok Partner Program to the APAC channel as part of his new role.

The program involves supporting partners to scale their businesses through providing “planning, technical support, training, marketing, and co-development”, the company said.

inTechnology chief executive Mark Winter said McNeill’s experience and knowledge would support the distributor to expand in the region.

“His appointment is a key part of our strategy to continue to grow our healthcare and clinical communications business in the Asia Pacific Region,” Winter said.

At Noggin, McNeill was enterprise account executive from April 2022, and prior to that, worked at Spok as Asia Pacific senior regional sales director for nine years. inTechnology signed an agreement to distribute the healthcare software vendor’s products to the Asia Pacific in July.

McNeill said he would be working with resellers and customers across the Asia Pacific to help them deliver their strategic communication priorities.

“We can help healthcare systems run more effectively by creating better communications between the people coming in to receive care and those who are providing that care.”

McNeil said that the career move was motivated by a desire to “step away from working with individual organisations to solve individual problems and to look at opportunities to create solutions that can help key industry sectors, as a whole.”

“My role with inTechnology puts me in a position to help more clients and resellers in a more impactful way rather than just one partner or client at a time.”

inTechnology’s chief operating officer Brandon Winter, commenting on Mc Neil’s appointment said: “we are very proud to have a senior health executive of James’s calibre to lead the direction of our work with the health sector.”

McNeill worked for Noggin, a workflow and crisis management platform provider, between April and August this year, and Spok between 2010 to 2020. Prior to that, he was NetApp’s Western Australia channel manager between 2008 to 2010, and ComputerCORP's business development manager from 2006 to 2008 and Interactive's business development manager between 2004 to 2006.