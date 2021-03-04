IntegrationWorks streamlines solutions with SnapLogic partnership

The Australian arm of NZ-born enterprise integration specialists IntegrationWorks is to incorporate SnapLogic’s tech into a range of its integration solutions thanks to a new partnership.

SnapLogic’s solution automates stages of integration which will allow IntegrationWorks to add integration patterns and pre-built connectors to its solutions, providing customers with a self-service method of moving data between sources, applications and analytics tools.

“With SnapLogic, we’ve got an easy to use, high performing tool to quickly and easily move our customers’ data from numerous applications and data sources. By eliminating common data integration and access challenges, SnapLogic makes it easy for IT teams and business users to gain valuable decision-making insights from mission-critical data within minutes,” said Ian Richards, Managing Director of IntegrationWorks Australia.

As IntegrationWorks’ solutions are vendor-agnostic, enterprises can integrate, ingest and load large volumes of complex data, including structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data from multiple on-premises and cloud data sources.

“We’re thrilled to, once again, be leading with another best-of-breed solution to help solve the data challenges of our customers,” added Richards.

“Getting fast access to quality data and using that data to accurately inform operational decisions and longer-term strategies is a must-have for our customers. SnapLogic’s cloud-built architecture, ability to integrate both on-premises and cloud-based systems and expansive library of intelligent connectors allow our integration experts to architect instant and scalable connectivity across the entire enterprise.”

“The rising scalability among businesses, along with the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, such as big data, cloud-based services, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), have increased the complexity of operations in different organisations,” the market research company stated.

“Consequently, there is a rise in demand for distributed information technology (IT) solutions, such as system integration, for streamlining different systems. Apart from this, the utilisation of Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solutions is expanding the applications of system integration in industries such as transportation, and oil and gas as it provides the ability to share integrated resources across multiple applications.”