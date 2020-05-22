Intel acquires Rivet Networks to beef up Wi-Fi portfolio

Intel Corp. said Wednesday that it acquired Rivet Networks, a Texas-based networking company, in a move the chipmaker hailed as “a terrific complement” to its existing Wi-Fi products as more users than ever consume bandwidth from home.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rivet Networks offers a mix of hardware, software and cloud-based technologies for networking connectivity. The company is known for its “Killer” line of networking products that deliver speed, intelligence, and control for gamers and performance users alike.

The Rivet team will join Intel’s Wireless Solutions Group within the Client Computing Group, according to a blog post by Chris Walker, Corporate Vice President and GM of Mobile Client Platforms Group at Intel. “Rivet Networks’ key products, including its Killer brand, will integrate into Intel’s broader PC Wi-Fi portfolio. With the addition of Rivet Networks’ software, we will license its software to customers and develop new solutions for broader PC connectivity enhancement.”

Walker said that the combination of the companies means “we can scale our PC Wi-Fi portfolio to better serve our customers, ecosystem and channel partners.”

Austin, Texas-based Rivet Networks was founded in 2014 by Michael Cubbage and Wayne Dunlap, both former executive at Bigfoot Networks, which was acquired by Qualcomm in 2011.

The latest deal would be the second acquisition for Intel just this month. On May 4, Santa Clara, Calif.-based Intel said that it acquired Israeli mobility-as-a-service provider Moovit for $900 million.

Intel shares were up 4.66 percent at the end of trading on Wednesday to $63.10.

This article originally appeared at crn.com