Intel and Microsoft collaborate on AI processors for Win11

Tech giants Intel and Microsoft have previewed the chip maker's Meteor Lake PC processors at the latter company's Build 2023 developer conference, with the parts sporting a dedicated artificial intelligence engine.

Intel said Meteor Lake is the first PC platform to feature a built-in vision processing unit (VPU) which is a dedicated AI component that is directly integrated on the system-on-a-chip (SoC).

Meteor Lake will run Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system, and scale across original equipment manufacturer and independent software vendor partners.

The tech companies touted AI-powered multimedia features such as auto reframe and scene edit detection in Adobe's Premiere Pro video editing software, and more effective machine learning as use cases for Meteor Lake PCs.

Microsoft said it intends to integrate AI across its product line, with Intel promising to ship millions of Meteor Lake units.

Meteor Lake is made with a 7 nanometre process, with engineering samples suggesting it will ship with 14 and 16 cores in a mix with power and efficiency ones, running at 3.26 and 3.07/4.2 GHz respectively.

The L2 and L3 caches for the 14-core part are 14 and 16 megabyte in size, which goes up to 18 and 24 MB respectively for the 16-core processor.