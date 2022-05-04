Intel boosts GPU capabilities with Siru Innovations buy

Intel boosts GPU capabilities with Siru Innovations buy

Intel is looking to expand its GPU capabilities with the acquisition of Siru Innovations, a Finland-based developer of graphics intellectual property and software services.

Intel Tuesday unveiled the acquisition via a Twitter tweet, the graphics of which said, “Welcome to the Intel Graphics Team, Siru!”

“We’re pleased to bring Siru Innovations onto the Intel Graphics team! This talented group brings decades of experience developing graphics IP and software services that will help support our customers in the areas of MaaS/ADAS, gaming, hyperscale, and more. Welcome aboard!,” the Intel Graphics team wrote.

[Related: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger On Foundry Plans, Chip Roadmaps And Mobileye’s IPO]

Balaji Kanigicherla, Intel vice president and the general manager of Intel’s AXG Custom Compute Group, Tuesday wrote via a LinkedIn post that his team welcomes Siru Innovations.

“We are thrilled to welcome CEO Mikko Alho and the entre Siru Innovations team to Intel and the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG) Group,” Kanigicherla wrote.

Intel AXG expects the addition of Siru to have a wide-ranging impact on the company’s growing graphics business, Kanigicherla wrote.

“Siru adds critical GPU talent that will support Intel’s pursuit of leadership graphics IP. Their expertise spans architecture, software, modeling and hardware implementation. Together, we will propel AXG and the Custom Compute Group’s focus on driving custom silicon/platform solutions and emerging accelerated compute solutions, in the areas of blockchain, Metaverse, high performance edge compute and hyperscale - representing a significant opportunity over the coming years,” he wrote.

Siru Innovations was established in 2011 as a developer of graphics intellectual property, software-defined radio, and industrial touch screen user interfaces, and also offers professional services for the software industry, according to the company’s website.

Siru has a “deep understanding of computer graphics from high level APIs (Vulkan, OpenGL, DirectX...) to GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) architecture down to the finest implementation details of its internal functionality,” the company said.

Siru CEO Mikko Alho, responding to Kanigicherla‘s LinkedIn post, wrote, “Since our founding in 2011, we’ve built an incredible platform that develops proprietary technology and has become a trusted partner for the graphics industry. Joining Intel is a testament to our team’s deep expertise in customizing GPU IP throughout the full design lifecycle. Very excited to see what we can accomplish alongside Balaji Kanigicherla [and Intel Systems and Graphics Architect, Senior Vice President and GM] Raja Koduri and the rest of the AXG team!”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Intel was unable to provide further information by publication time.

 

