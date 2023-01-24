Intel chairman Omar Ishrak steps down

By on
Intel chairman Omar Ishrak steps down
Frank Yeary, Intel.
Intel

Intel has announced that chairman Omar Ishrak had stepped down and the chipmaker appointed board director Frank Yeary as his replacement.

"He (Ishrak) was instrumental in bringing me back to the company as CEO and has fostered a high-impact working dynamic across the board and management team," Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger said.

Gelsinger returned to Intel in 2021 as chief executive officer from VMware to drive change at the company, which is restructuring its business to catch up with competition.

As a result, the US chipmaker has been ramping up investments to make chip factories across the United States and Europe.

"While the company certainly has big tasks ahead of it, I'm confident we have the right strategy in place," Yeary said.

Yeary, an Intel director since 2009, also serves on the board of PayPal Holdings, Intel's Mobileye, and a number of private companies.

Ishrak, who was CEO of medical device maker Medtronic for nearly nine years, became Intel's chairman in 2020.

He will continue as an independent director on Intel's board, the company said.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
finance frank yeary hardware intel omar ishak semiconductors

Partner Content

Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor
DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel

DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs
Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?