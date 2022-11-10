Intel hopes new chip boosts data centre business

Intel hopes new chip boosts data centre business

Intel’s oft-delayed and much-anticipated Sapphire Rapids x86 CPU will be launched in January, along with the Ponte Vecchio GPU as part of the Max Series to boost data centre productivity - and the company touted benchmark tests Wednesday that show off the line’s processing muscle.

The chip giant’s Max Series promises top-of-line high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workload capabilities. The Xeon Max CPU (codenamed Sapphire Rapids) is the first x86-based processor with bandwidth memory, accelerating many HPC workloads without the need for code changes, the company says.

Intel’s foray into GPU production challenges Nvidia’s GPU data centre dominance with the Max Series GPU (code-named Ponte Vecchio), which the company touts as its highest density processor with more than 100 billion transistors packed into a 47-tile packets with up to 128 GB of high bandwidth memory.

It’s likely no coincidence that Intel’s HPC product announcement comes just as AMD is set to release its own EPYC line of high-powered data centre products. AMD in recent years has made significant gains in the x86 data centre market, taking share from Intel and ramping up competition between the two chipmakers. Intel says the Max Series CPU provides 68 percent less power usage than AMD’s Milan-X cluster for the same HPC performance. In workload benchmarks, Intel claims 2.4 times faster speeds for climate modelling than AMD Milan-X.

Intel posted a disappointing third-quarter earnings report last week, with the data centre business taking a massive hit, with sales down 26 percent in the quarter to US$4.2 billion, compared with $5.8 billion sales in the year-ago quarter. Operating income for the data centre group, meanwhile, dropped from $2.3 billion in the year ago quarter to zero.

Speaking to analysts during the third quarter earnings call, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company was hoping to gain share with the new product releases, but not to expect an instant turnaround. “As the product line gets stronger, we will be in a position to regain share and regain ASP (Application Service Provider market) with ramped-up Sapphire Rapids, but we still see ourselves not in the position that we’re gaining share.”

Intel had originally planned to ship the new Xeon Max Series CPUs in the fourth quarter of 2021. That goal has been pushed out a few times, but Intel insists the new chips will be ready for the January product launch. Widespread availability, however, may be another issue. Previous launches have taken several months to ramp to mass production.

In an interview with CRN, Jason Kennedy, Intel’s senior director for customer engagement and product management for Xeon, said the company is counting on channel partners to get the word out about its new offerings. “Our channel relationships remain critical,” he said. “The expectation is that we’ll address their needs as a company, and rightfully so. Intel’s not just a chip company. We’re making those investments in relationships [in the channel].”

This article originally appeared at crn.com

