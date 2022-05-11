Intel launches deep learning processors

Intel launches deep learning processors

During its Vision 2022 event, Intel Tuesday launched its second-generation Habana AI deep learning processors that deliver high performance and high efficiency.

The new chips include the Habana Gaudi2 and Habana Greco and use 7-nanometer technology. Intel acquired Habana Labs in 2019 for US$2 billion.

“The launch of Habana’s new deep learning processors is a prime example of Intel executing on its AI strategy to give customers a wide array of solution choices—from cloud to edge—addressing the growing number and complex nature of AI workloads,” said Sandra Rivera, Intel’s executive vice president and general manager of the data centre and AI group, in a statement,

For data centre professionals, training deep learning models is a costly and time-eating endeavour because of complex datasets and AI workloads. Gaudi2, the company said, was designed to bring improved deep learning performance and efficiency to the cloud and on-premises systems.

According to research firm IDC, 74 percent of machine learning practitioners surveyed in 2020 run five to 10 training iterations of their models, more than 50 percent rebuild models weekly or more often, and 26 percent rebuild models daily or even hourly. Those workers cited cost as the biggest obstacle to their businesses in utilizing the improvements that AI can provide in handling those workloads.

“Compared with the A100 GPU, implemented in the same process node and roughly the same die size, Gaudi2 delivers clear leadership training performance as demonstrated with apples-to-apples comparison on key workloads,” Eitan Medina, Habana Labs’ COO, said in a statement. “This deep- learning acceleration architecture is fundamentally more efficient and backed with a strong road map.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com

